Bharathiar University MBA counselling

Coimbatore

03 November 2021 23:43 IST

Bharathiar University will conduct a counselling session on November 8 to fill vacant seats in its MBA programme. A release from the University said the counselling would be held at the Bharathiar School of Management and Entrepreneur Development. Those interested should bring along SSLC and HSC mark sheets, community certificate, TC and conduct certificate from the institution last studied, UG mark statement, provisional certificate, TANCET 2021 hall ticket and mark sheet, fitness certificate, two passport-size photographs and two photocopies of all documents. Dial 0422-2428275 or mail bsmedonline@buc.edu.in for more details.

Advertising

Advertising