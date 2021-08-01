Coimbatore

Bharat Mata Memorial inaugurated in Dharmapuri

Minister for Publicity M.P. Saminathan (second left) inaugurating the Bharat Matha Memorial in Dharmapuri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N
Staff Reporter Dharmapuri 01 August 2021 23:49 IST
Updated: 01 August 2021 23:49 IST

Minister for Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Sunday inaugurated the Bharat Mata Memorial and library set up at a cost of ₹ 1.5 crore in the district.

The Minister told presspersons that it was the dream of freedom fighter Subramania Siva to build a memorial for Bharat Mata and it was realised now. The foundation for the memorial was laid three years ago, he said.

During the regime of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, a memorial was built for Subramania Siva and it was inaugurated in 2011, he added.

District Collector S. Divyadarshini and other senior officials were present.

