Bharat Mata Memorial inaugurated in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

01 August 2021 23:49 IST

Minister for Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Sunday inaugurated the Bharat Mata Memorial and library set up at a cost of ₹ 1.5 crore in the district.

The Minister told presspersons that it was the dream of freedom fighter Subramania Siva to build a memorial for Bharat Mata and it was realised now. The foundation for the memorial was laid three years ago, he said.

During the regime of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, a memorial was built for Subramania Siva and it was inaugurated in 2011, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collector S. Divyadarshini and other senior officials were present.