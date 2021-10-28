‘Be prepared for urban local body polls’

State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar (left) holding a meeting with Collectors and Superintendents of Police of seven districts in Salem on Thursday. E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

SALEM

28 October 2021 23:17 IST

State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar asked election officials to be prepared for conducting the urban local body elections within four months as directed by Supreme Court.

Chairing a zonal level meeting and training programme with Collectors and Superintendents of Police from seven districts at the Collectorate here on Thursday, he said of the 6.25 crore population in the State, three crore people, which was 50% of the population, lived in urban areas. “Hence, we have to conduct the elections in the best way,” he added. He said the training programme would enable officials to know the latest information provided by the Election Commission of India and also update their skills. He asked officials to be thorough with the booklets on election rules and asked them to explain it clearly to representatives of political parties.

Mr. Palanikumar said CCTV cameras were used in the recently held local body elections and added that cameras would also be used in the urban body elections. “Guidelines issued by the court should be followed,” he added.

Collectors and SP’s from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Karur, Tirupattur and Kallakurichi participated. Salem Corporation Commissioner and other officials participated.