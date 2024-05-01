Bannari Amman Institute students develops a non-invasive monitoring device

May 01, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

A three-member student team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam developed a non-invasive monitoring device for neonates born to diabetic mothers, and were awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management and its Institute of Medical Science and Research organised a biomedical device design hackathon at Bengaluru recently. This event underscores the urgent need for innovation in biomedical devices and the transformative power of multidisciplinary collaboration. This hackathon brought together engineering, medical science, dental, and basic science students to tackle critical healthcare challenges and pave the way for a self-reliant India.

The hackathon provided a platform for participants to address pressing healthcare issues, including the development of non-invasive monitoring devices and portable diagnostic tools. A team comprising V. Shreyaa, R. Pragadeesh and S. Zameer Ali, from the Biomedical Systems lab and Embedded Technology lab, were announced as the winners.

