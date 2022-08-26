Ban on tourists in Hogenakkal with the rise in inflow in Cauvery

The district Collector issued orders early Friday morning forbidding activity around the tourist spot

P.V. Srividya DHARMAPURI:
August 26, 2022 11:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Water gushes down the five falls in Hogenakkal, Dharmapuri. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri collector K. Shanthi has issued a ban on tourists and other recreational activities in Hogenakkal after the water inflow in Cauvery registered 50,000 cusecs as of Friday morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With the water level expected to rise further, Collector Shanthi issued orders early Friday morning forbidding coracle operations, fishing, river crossing, cattle bathing and any other activities around the river in the tourist spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app