Bamboo park in Tiruppur to be opened for public from today

January 27, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The newly-established 12-acre Bamboo Park in a serene ambience at Chinnakalipalayam in Iduvai panchayat adjoining Tiruppur city will be opened for public on Sunday.

The park, a joint initiative of the civic body, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (a national Institute), and the city-based non-governmental organisation Vetry under its ‘Vanathukkul Tiruppur’ project, features 50 varieties of species brought in from across the country. The bamboo trees in the park that are known for the ecological value owing to the extent of oxygen release are witnessing rapid growth. About 20 rare species of endangered trees are from western ghats.

It was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin earlier this month.

The civic body has entrusted the park’s overall maintenance to a private contractor, utilising the entry fee (₹10 per head for adults, and ₹5 per child).

To start with the park will be opened at 7.30 a.m. and in the event of necessities arising in future, the timing could be advanced, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar said.

The civic body anticipates footfall in units of families to a large extent banking on the slew of attractions for children.

Attractions in the park established at a cost of ₹3 crore under the Namakku Naame scheme encompass a lotus lily pond, honeybee hive, termite mound model, maze garden, open air gym, an amphi-theatre, butterfly park, interpretation centre for nature education, washrooms with biospectic tanks, handicraft and artefact shops, solar light with motion sensors and fountain with dancing lights.

“We have requested the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to operate more buses for the convenience of the public. There is also sufficient parking space for those coming in vehicles, the Corporation Commissioner said.

