Auto rickshaw driver booked under SC/ST Act in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

24 July 2021 00:27 IST

The Coimbatore City Police booked an auto rickshaw driver under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on charges of using casteist slurs against a Corporation contract worker.

According to the police, the complainant was engaged in COVID-19 surveying works in Ward No. 40. On Wednesday, she visited a house in Avarampalayam and the driver, Sathish, allegedly followed her. The man allegedly used casteist slurs against her, attacked her with a chair and claimed that he was a DMK functionary when the woman told him that she would complain to her higher officials. He also asked her to not leave the place till evening, the police said.

Based on her complaint, Peelamedu police registered a case against the accused under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, along with three Sections of the SC/ST Act. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding, the police said on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising