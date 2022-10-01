Attacks on properties: Muslim women in Coimbatore allege torture of those arrested, demand action against police personnel

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 01, 2022 18:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim women staging a demonstration in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As many as 50 Muslim women submitted a petition to Collector G.S. Sameeran demanding action against police personnel who allegedly behaved rudely with those arrested following the stone-pelting incidents reported in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their petition, they said the city and the district police have behaved rudely with the youth in their families. They also alleged that “without proper warrant, the police entered our houses in the late hours and targeted youth.”

They also said that the family members of the arrested were not informed about the place of investigation. “The police got signature from the arrested in white paper and registered many cases with fake evidence,” they alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They also complained to the Collector, “those who were arrested were tortured by the police in an inhumane way that amounts to human rights violation” and demanded departmental proceedings against them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app