Athimugam Road awaits repair

The road to Athimugan in Perandapalli in Hosur is severely damaged due to frequent movement of gravel-laden lorries.

HOSUR

21 February 2020 23:27 IST

Stone quarries in the vicinity are largely responsible for the damage, say locals

Riddled with potholes and giant boulders, the road to Athimugam in Perandapalli here is in dire need of repair.

Heavy vehicles, smaller utility vehicles and normal commuters hobble down precariously on the stretch, carefully avoiding the random boulders and the potholes dotting the stretch. The road has been this way forever, says a passer-by.

Athimugam Road branches off from the service road of Krishnagiri-Hosur national highway. The road lies on the side overlooking the road to Thorapalli, the birth place of C. Rajagopalachari. The stone quarries in the vicinity are largely responsible for the load on the road that had caused damage.

Heavy vehicles laden with stone and gravel from the adjoining stone quarries trudge through the stretch causing damage to an already dented road.

According to the local shopkeepers, the road has been like this for long, yet the visible and the urgent need for repair is hardly pushed for. When the dent and the pothole on the stretch got worse, all that was done was to dump some more gravel and sand to keep vehicles plying.