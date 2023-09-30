ADVERTISEMENT

Association petitions Annamalai seeking measures for better rail connectivity to Pollachi

September 30, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association has submitted a petition to the State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding measures for better rail connectivity to Pollachi.

Association president S. Balakrishnan said Pollachi junction was used by people from Pollachi, Anamallai and Valparai taluks. At present, two pairs of MEMU trains were operated between Coimbatore and Pollachi and many travelling from Pollachi went to Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and Mettupalayam from Coimbatore. Hence, the Pollachi - Coimbatore unreserved express train should be extended up to Mettupalayam.

The Association also said the Coimbatore - Pollachi - Coimbatore MEMU train services should be operated throughout the week. At present, it was operated from Monday to Friday and on Saturday, it was one way from Pollachi. An overnight train service from Pollachi to Tambaram should be introduced, it said.

The Association also requested for extension of the Ernakulam - Palakkad MEMU train to Pollachi and Palani and operation of Guruvayoor - Rameshwaram Vande Bharath train or a normal express train via Pollachi.

