CoimbatoreUDHAGAMANDALAM 24 September 2021 00:28 IST
Comments
Assaye Day commemorated at MRC
Updated: 24 September 2021 00:28 IST
Assaye Day was commemorated at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington, Coonoor, on Thursday. In a release, the MRC said, “Assaye Day is celebrated as a tribute to the victory of Madras Native Infantry Battalions in the Battle of Assaye on September 23, 1803.”
The Commemoration Ceremony started with a wreath laying ceremony organised at the Madras Regimental War Memorial, Wellington. A wreath was laid by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of the MRC.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...