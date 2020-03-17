Arrangements made for 200-bedded isolation facility in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

17 March 2020 00:36 IST

Stepping up preparedness against COVID-19 outbreak, the district administration and Health Department have decided to set up a 200-bedded facility, belonging to an educational institution near Karumathampatti, to be used if the district faces a situation to quarantine more persons who have symptoms of the viral infection or history of travel in places affected by the virus.

This facility will not be used to treat persons under observation, but will have a doctor to monitor them.

The Revenue Department identified the facility and Collector K. Rajamani will inspect the arrangements on Tuesday. The facility will be ready for the purpose from Tuesday evening.

Already, two isolation wards are functional at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

Mr. Rajamani urged the public to avoid travel to COVID-19-affected places in Kerala and Karnataka as precaution.

After launching a sanitisation drive at the Collectorate on Monday before starting the weekly grievances redress meeting, he told journalists health workers were screening people travelling to Coimbatore from Kerala at eight check-posts along the border. He said that action would be taken against those selling essential commodities like mask and sanitiser at exorbitant prices.

According to him, students from Kerala, who study in colleges in Coimbatore, have been advised to avoid travel to their native places. Similarly, students, who travel from Kerala to Coimbatore on daily basis, are placed under observation. Arrangements are made to collect reports from colleges functioning along Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to check details of students who have flu-like symptoms.

Mr. Rajamani also urged people and organisations to avoid public gatherings till March 31. The district administration was also mooting efforts to reduce gathering of people in religious places too.

Meanwhile, staff of the Department of Animal Husbandry sprayed disinfectant solution on heavy vehicles coming from Kerala as a precaution against avian flu reported in some districts of the neighbouring State.

Health Department staff were already sanitising buses coming from Kerala after every trip. Occupancy of buses coming from Kerala was minimal on Monday. Apart from buses, Health Department staff also screened persons coming from Kerala on two-wheelers and in cars.

Tourist spots in Coimbatore namely Kovai Courtallam, Baralikadu eco tourism centre and Monkey Falls remained closed on Monday. Visitors will not be allowed to these places till March 31.

As per the government directive, functioning of kindergarten and classes I to V in schools were suspended from Monday.