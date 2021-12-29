Arputham Nagar, Sriram Nagar in Coimbatore to get sewer connection before Pongal

Coimbatore

29 December 2021 18:31 IST

Around 2,500 houses in the two localities to benefit

As the underground sewerage scheme in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur makes progress, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board that is implementing the scheme on behalf of the Coimbatore Corporation will start giving connection to houses in two localities.

Sources in the Corporation say that the Board will start giving house service connection to residents in Arputham Nagar and Sriram Nagar before Pongal 2022. There are around 2,500 houses in the two localities that will stand to benefit.

To ensure that the residents start getting the connection before Pongal, the Board has started completing the pumping station in Arputham Nagar and lift station in Sriram Nagar. And, the Board has also expedited the construction of the sewage treatment plant in Vellalore.

Advertising

Advertising

The Corporation sources say the Board has completed 90% work in the ₹44-crore treatment plant, which is designed to treat 30.53 mld (million litres a day) sewage. The Board giving connection to the 2,500-odd houses will take 1.5 to 2 mld sewage to the plant.

As for the other areas in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur – Wards 87 to100, the Board will start giving house service connection as and when the sewer line and lift and pumping station works are completed. As of December 28, the Board has completed 240 km of 435 km sewer line work. And, for the entire area it will have to connect 41,318 houses to the UGD network.

Likewise, the Board has completed eight of the 11 pumping stations and 15 of the 19 pumping stations to be built, the sources say and add that to complete the remaining three pumping stations and four lift stations, the Corporation is talking to the residents concerned as they have had reservations about the project.

The Corporation is providing underground sewerage service to Kurichi and Kuniamuthur under the Central Government’s AMRUT scheme at ₹ 591 crore. The contractor executing the work for the TWAD Board was scheduled to complete the work by March 2022 but the latter has extended the contract period by a year to March 2023 due to the delay caused during the COVID-19 lockdown period.