Applications invited for medical technicians

Krishnagiri

04 August 2021 22:20 IST

The district administration has proposed to recruit medical technicians, pharmacists and radiologists for Hosur Government Hospital and Uthangarai Government Hospital here in the district.

The recruitments envisioned towards COVID-19 containment will involve six month employment period and a stipend of ₹12,000. Recruitments are proposed for posts of lab technicians, pharmacists, and radiologists.

For the posts of pharmacists, the applicant should have completed pharmacy course in a recognised institute and must have registered with the Tamil Nadu Pharmacy Council. The registration should have been renewed and valid at the date of application.

For the posts of radiologists, the applicant should have studied in any institute under the Tamil Nadu Medical Education Directorate with a two-year course study in radiology. Similarly, lab technicians should have completed two-year course in lab technology in any government recognised institution for paramedical sciences.

The positions entails four vacancies each at the Hosur Government Hhospital, and one each at the Uthangarai Government Hospital.

Applications may be emailed to krishnagiri.jdhs1@gmail.com, or krishnagiri.jdhs@gmail.com, before August 11. Applicants will be required to attend an interview on August 16.