Anti-poaching watchers yet to get revised salary

ERODE

04 September 2020 22:26 IST

A year after the State government issued an order increasing the monthly salary of Anti-Poaching Watchers (APWs) from ₹10,000 to ₹12,500, over 100 watchers in Sathyamangalam Forest Division are yet to receive the revised salary and also their arrears.

Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) that registered a growth of over 30% tiger population in recent years is spread across 1.41 lakh hectare comprising Sathyamangalam and Hasanur Forest Divisions and is home to tigers, elephants, leopards, vultures and other large mammals and species.

Of the total 283 APWs in the district, 102 watchers were with Sathyamangalam Division. They play a vital role in wildlife protection and preserving the forest reserves facing challenges every day.

On July 5, 2019, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had in the Assembly announced salary hike for 1,119 AWPs in the State and the Environment and Forests Department issued an order in September for implementing the same. The hike was announced with effect from April 1 and they were entitled to receive the arrears. However, a year after the government order was passed, watchers in the division are yet to receive the hike and arrears while their counterparts in Hasanur Forest Division were receiving it.

Speaking on anonymity, a watcher said that they cover a minimum of 10 km on foot inside the forest everyday to keep an eye on intruders, movement of Naxals and prevent wildlife hunting. “Our role is to protect forest and its resources at any cost for which we risk our lives”, he said and added that most of them are from tribal communities.

P.G. Arunlal, Divisional Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam Division said that funds were yet to be allotted and after receiving it, possibly within a month, hiked salary and arrears will be paid.