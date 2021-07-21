Anti-dengue operations intensified in Salem district

Salem

21 July 2021 22:28 IST

Erode corporation deploys 300 workers in all the 60 wards

As part of anti-dengue operations, conservancy workers removed discarded coconut shells and other waste materials along the roadside here on Wednesday.

With the onset of South-West monsoon, the Corporation is focusing on anti-dengue operations in all the 60 wards in the four zones. Coconut shells, worn-out tyres, broken bottles and other materials abandoned along the roads that could be a breeding place for mosquitoes were being removed. Workers said that tender coconut sellers dump the shells along the roads at many places that could turn into a breeding of mosquitoes that transmit the dengue causing virus. Hence, they were involved in removing the shells and other waste materials in the corporation limits, they added.

They said that they are also identifying vacant plots and lands where rain water stagnates and ask the owners to take steps to prevent rain water stagnation on the land. They said that obsolete tyres could also be seen along the roads while plastic items can hold rainwater and serve as breeding spaces for mosquitoes.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

In Erode, the Corporation has deployed 300 workers to carry out anti-dengue operations in all the 60 wards in four zones.

Officials said that COVID-19 positive cases have dropped significantly in the corporation limits and they were focusing on other development activities. Since monsoon season has started, all the precautionary measures were being taken to prevent outbreak of dengue. They said that major drainages were desilted and work is on to clear the silt. They said that as part of dengue preventive activities, workers were also educating the residents to keep their premises clean and also prevent stagnation of rain water.

Water gets accumulated in the collection tray at the backside of the refrigerator which turns out to be a major source of mosquito breeding. Hence, residents were asked to clean it regularly. Officials said that workers will execute their duties until the end of monsoon.