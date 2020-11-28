Anti-dengue measures to be intensified in Salem

Salem

28 November 2020 23:50 IST

Screening and sample collection to be improved

The Department of Public Health is planning to intensify anti-dengue activities on a par with COVID-19 containment measures in the district.

With a decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, the department is planning to concentrate on dengue and take necessary disease control measures. According to officials, similar to COVID-19, officials have planned to increase tests for dengue as well.

R.Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, said, “Samples for dengue tests are being collected along with COVID-19 swab samples from persons complaining of fever or joint pain.”

Compared to the corresponding period last year, few dengue cases were being reported this year. “About 400 cases were reported in November last year. While only 153 cases were reported this year,” he said.

Dr. Selvakumar said that plans were on to intensify tests and screening in the Corporation areas. On an average, 25 samples were being collected a day for dengue tests.

He added that about 600 domestic breeding checkers and 120 trainee health inspectors were on the field as part of dengue control measures.