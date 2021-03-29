Want a furry companion?

Sky

Coimbatore

29 March 2021 17:49 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Sky: She is loving, playful and there will never be a dull moment with this four-month-old in your home. With vaccinations current, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Dharani: Ready to watch over you and your family, this affectionate four-month-old boy is fit, healthy and cute. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sugar

Sugar: Playful, gentle, and loving two-month-old Sugar will give you all the sweetness you need in your life! With vaccinations current, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Maya

Maya: The survivor of an accident, Maya’s injuries have healed well. She now needs a loving home to grow up in. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sasi

Sasi: Rescued with a big tumor on his leg, four-year-old Sasi will soon undergo surgery to remove the growth. After the biopsy, our vets will know more about his prognosis and the subsequent treatment needed. In the meantime, Sasi is in good hands and will enjoy a special, highly nutritious diet and plenty of tender, loving care. To help us provide more dogs like Sasi with the lifesaving treatment they so desperately need, please consider sponsoring some or all his care costs while he with us. To find out more about our sponsorship packages, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.