Anbumani Ramadoss seeks trifurcation of Salem district

December 03, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Salem

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State Government to trifurcate Salem into three districts.

Speaking to reporters after an interaction with party members and functionaries of Salem East District on Saturday, he said that trifurcation of Salem was a long-pending demand of the party.

A district comprising Attur, Gangavalli, and Yercaud should be created as these three are reserved (SC/ST) constituencies. There are no industries or development in these three constituencies, he said.

His other demands were closure of Tasmac outlets functioning near colleges in these constituencies, diverting surplus water from Mettur to River Sarabanga and linking Vasishta and Thirumanimutharu rivers.

Urging the Governor to give his assent to Bill against online gambling, Mr. Ramadoss said 33 people had ended their lives due to online gambling. Every day, the online gambling company earned ₹ 100 crore to ₹ 200 crore, he claimed.

He added that over 1,100 people died in accidents in the last 12 years on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway. “We took up the issue with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and he has assured us to widen the national highway for 38 km before 2024,” he said.

Regarding PMK’s alliance for Parliamentary elections, Mr. Anbumani said the aim was to form a coalition government led by PMK in 2026. The alliance for the 2024 Parliamentary elections would be based on that, he added.