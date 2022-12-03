Anbumani Ramadoss seeks trifurcation of Salem district

December 03, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss addressing the party functionaries at Attur in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State Government to trifurcate Salem into three districts.

Speaking to reporters after an interaction with party members and functionaries of Salem East District on Saturday, he said that trifurcation of Salem was a long-pending demand of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

A district comprising Attur, Gangavalli, and Yercaud should be created as these three are reserved (SC/ST) constituencies. There are no industries or development in these three constituencies, he said.

His other demands were closure of Tasmac outlets functioning near colleges in these constituencies, diverting surplus water from Mettur to River Sarabanga and linking Vasishta and Thirumanimutharu rivers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Urging the Governor to give his assent to Bill against online gambling, Mr. Ramadoss said 33 people had ended their lives due to online gambling. Every day, the online gambling company earned ₹ 100 crore to ₹ 200 crore, he claimed.

He added that over 1,100 people died in accidents in the last 12 years on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway. “We took up the issue with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and he has assured us to widen the national highway for 38 km before 2024,” he said.

Regarding PMK’s alliance for Parliamentary elections, Mr. Anbumani said the aim was to form a coalition government led by PMK in 2026. The alliance for the 2024 Parliamentary elections would be based on that, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US