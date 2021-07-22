All aged above 18 get their first dose of vaccine in this tribal settlement

Coimbatore

22 July 2021 23:28 IST

Nedungundram, a tribal settlement located around 15 km off Valparai in the Anamalai hills, had its first vaccination camp on July 14 when 60 persons had their first dose of Covishield.

On Wednesday, 40 more residents received their first dose and the settlement achieved the feat of having all its residents aged above 18 receiving their first jab.

“This is the first tribal settlement in the district where all persons aged above 18 got their first dose of vaccine,” said S. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services.

Like many other settlements in the Valparai region, the villagers were initially hesitant towards receiving vaccine. It gradually faded through the efforts of health workers. “We created awareness among the residents before conducting the camp. All the elders came forward to receive vaccine in the two camps” said Babu Lakshman, Block Medical Officer, Valparai.

The medical team led by Dr. Lakshman distributed provisional certificates to those who got vaccinated on July 14. Certificates of others will be distributed later.

K. Rathinasamy, head of the Kadar settlement, said that some persons from the village who had gone to other places for works have also been vaccinated.“The medical team visited every house in the settlement on Wednesday and confirmed that all the people aged above 18 had their first dose,” he said.

Dr. Senthil Kumar said that countering vaccine hesitancy was a big challenge in conducting vaccination camps in remote locations.

Residents of some of the tribal settlements in Coimbatore district had run away when health workers visited their places. In one settlement, a few men climbed trees to avoid the vaccination.

“Now camps are conducted in tribal settlements after creating awareness among them and getting their consent in advance. We are trying for complete coverage in all remote settlements in the district,” said Dr. Senthil Kumar.