Ailing elephant dies

08 September 2021 23:43 IST

An ailing elephant, which strayed out of a reserve forest within Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore district, died during treatment on Wednesday.

Forest Department officials said that the male elephant aged around 15 years ventured outside the Thadagam reserve forest towards a patta land on Wednesday. A team was formed to monitor the tusker, which saw that it appeared to be tired and gaunt. The elephant lied down on the patta land, following which the team called a veterinarian from Kovanur for treatment.

However, the elephant died without responding to treatment, the officials said. The autopsy will be carried out on Thursday.

