AIADMK cadre protest against hike in power tariff in districts

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 16, 2022 18:15 IST

AIADMK leaders and cadre taking part in a protest in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that the hike in power tariff is affecting people, AIADMK functionaries and cadre, several traders and industry owners condemned the DMK government and demanded rollback of the new power tariff.

While the protest in Erode city was led by former MLA K.V. Ramalingam, former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan led the protest in Gobichettipalayam and in Bhavani, the protest was led by former Minister K.C. Karuppannan.

Mr. Ramalingam said the DMK party failed to fulfil its election promises and cheated people. Speakers pointed out that the hike in power tariff would push many industries to other States leading to job loss.

In Salem, a protest was held near the Collectorate that was presided over by urban district secretary Venkatachalam. He said people were already affected by the hike in property tax and the DMK government had given more burden to them by hiking the power tariff.

Vepanapalli MLA K. P. Munusamy addressing the AIADMK cadre in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Special Correspondent from Krishnagiri adds

Leading the protests in Krishnagiri, Vepanapalli MLA K.P. Munusamy slammed the DMK-led government over the hike in power tariff and dubbed it anti-people.

Mr. Munusamy said the hike would affect people adversely. He alleged that the government had ‘reversed all the good schemes’ that were implemented by the AIADMK government. “The free gold for marriage scheme, free livestock for women in rural areas, and free scooter scheme for women were shelved by this government,” Mr. Munusamy alleged.

The AIADMK cadre raised slogans against the government and demanded that the power tariff hike be rolled back immediately.

