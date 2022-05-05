Agri platform BigHaat launches app in Tamil

May 05, 2022 14:45 IST

Agri-input platform BigHaat launched its mobile application in Tamil in Coimbatore on Thursday .

Sachin Nandwana, director and co-founder of BigHaat, told The Hindu that the plan is to reach out to 10 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu with the vernacular service in the app.

Farmers can give a missed call to 1800-3000-2434 or log on to www.BigHaat.com or can download the app from the playstore. The mobile app is available in English, Hindu, Telugu, and Tamil and will soon be launched in Kannada. About six lakh farmers have downloaded the app from different parts of the country so far.

BigHaat, which raised ₹100 crore in its series B funding in January and ₹100 crore debt, plans to scale up and focus more on technology development. “We also have offline services and there are 10 clusters in the country where we offer these services. In the next one year, two clusters will be developed in Tamil Nadu and these will focus on the entire agri value chain,” he said.

The crop doctor service offered by BigHaat is used widely by farmers. The company has entered into export segment for select crops, he said.