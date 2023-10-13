ADVERTISEMENT

Agri Marketing Department restarts copra procurement in Coimbatore

October 13, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore district administration has restarted copra procurement in the district from farmers who have registered with the regulated market.

A press release said the Agri Marketing Department procured 22,000 tonnes of copra and based on the demand of the farmers, it had started procuring copra again - at ₹108.60 a kg for milling copra and ₹117.50 a kg for ball copra. The Department would procure totally 9,400 tonnes of cropa till November 26. Farmers could bring the copra to Pollachi, Annamalai, Senjeri, Karamadai, Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Annur, Negamam, Thondamuthur, or Coimbatore markets, the release added.

