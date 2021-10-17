Adventure activities to be introduced at Annavari Muttal eco-tourism site

District Forest Officer R. Gowtham (right) visiting the eco-tourism site in Salem district.

SALEM

17 October 2021 23:41 IST

The Forest Department is planning to introduce adventure activities at the Annavari Muttal eco-tourism site as part of measures to improve tourist amenities.

The Annavari Muttal eco-tourism site located near Attur has a waterfall and a lake and the site was developed to provide livelihood to tribal people at the locality. As part of improving visitors’ amenities at the Annavari Muttal falls, the Forest Department has planned to introduce various activities like kayaking and zipline at the Muttal lake and visitor refreshment amenities at the waterfalls.

District Forest Officer R. Gowtham said the eco-tourism centre had been seeing better footfall following resumption of activities after relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions. The Forest Department had planned to set up benches and seats with animal replicas along the lake.

About one acre along the lake bund had been readied to set up visitor sheds and install children playing equipment, he said. A watch tower would also be set up. Tourist amenities like barricades, restrooms and changing rooms were also being readied near the water falls.

Mr.Gowtham said a tribal museum and interpretation centre to educate visitors on life of tribal people and their culture would come up at the place. According to officials, the entire work was estimated to cost about ₹10 lakh.