Admission to UG courses starts at Government Arts College in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

28 August 2020 18:33 IST

Government Arts College, Coimbatore, began admission to 23 undergraduate courses on Friday, starting with candidates under special categories.

Sources involved in the admission process said that on the first day, students under categories such as the differently abled, children of ex-servicemen, etc., participated in the process. Though the process was mostly online, a few differently abled students turned up at the college.

Based on the details and preferences the candidates had furnished at the time of submission of application forms, the college management had prepared a rank list and waiting list. It had communicated the selection through email and messages to the students concerned.

Among the selected students, the college had invited the special category students to choose their first course of preference and then pay the fee. After selecting the students, the college asked each one of them to give an undertaking that they would forfeit the seat if at the time of verification of records they were found to have forged records.

The college accepted the undertaking even in the form of a message through social media platforms, and added that it then printed and documented the undertaking, the sources said.

On the next working day, the college would continue the admission for students under the general category, going by the State Government’s reservation system.

On September 4, the college would take up the admission of students whom it had placed on waiting list, depending on the availability of seats, the sources said.