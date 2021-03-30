Accident victim’s organs harvested

Staff Reporter

30 March 2021 19:18 IST

The organs of a man who died in a road accident on March 16 were harvested at GEM Hospital here and assigned by the registry to patients in three hospitals.

A release said that the family of R. Mani (58) from Namakkal consented for organ donation, following which the deceased’s liver and one kidney were assigned to two patients at GEM Hospital, the spine, skin and the other kidney to two other private hospitals in Coimbatore, as per the guidelines of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, a release said.

New lease of life to seven patients

The organs of a retired Army officer, who died during treatment for brain injury at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital here on March 17, were assigned by the registry to seven patients across the State. A press release said that Jeevanandam (59) was admitted in a state of coma after suffering a fall and died after 48 hours of treatment. With the consent of the family members, the surgeons harvested the deceased’s liver, kidneys, heart, lungs and eyes, following which the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu allocated the organs to the patients in wait-list for organ transplantation. While the deceased’s liver and one of the kidneys was transplanted into two patients at Sri Ramakrishnna Hospital, the remaining organs were sent to the allocated hospitals in the State, according to the release.

