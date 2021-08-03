Aadi Perukku celebrations remain a low-key affair in Erode

Erode

03 August 2021 22:11 IST

With the district administration banning congregations for Aadi Perukku at temples, River Cauvery and at parks, the festival turned out to be a low-key affair here on Tuesday.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and as a precautionary measure, Collector H. Krishnanunni announced that congregations, bathing at river and offering prayers would not be allowed during the Aadi Perukku.

Usually, people in large numbers gather at Sangameswarar temple at Kooduthurai in Bhavani and at Magudeswarar Padithurai at Kodumudi and take bath and offer prayers. But, police erected barricades around the temples and prevented devotees from entering. Also, information boards on the ban were also placed outside the temples.

Police personnel were posted at all the major temples and at various roads that lead to River Cauvery and Kalingarayan Canal at Karungalpalayam. Police also patrolled along the river and the canal to prevent people from entering and taking bath. Also, visitors to Karnampalayam anicut at Malayampalayam, Kodiveri anicut at Kadathur and Bhavanisagar Dam were banned and police personnel were posted at the entrance.

However, people offered prayers at small temples and also took bath in River Cauvery by entering dangerous spots across the district. Since 10,000 cusecs are being discharged in the river, police at a few places warned the public to venture out of the river. Celebrations across the district remained a muted affair as people stayed indoors. Last year, due to a lockdown on Aadi Perukku, the congregation was banned by the district administration.