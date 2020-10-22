A tribute to Tiruppur by students

The artwork in the style of Warli art done by students at NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur on Thursday.

Tiruppur

22 October 2020 23:40 IST

Students of NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur recently created an artwork in the style of Maharashtrian Warli art as a tribute to the cotton knitwear industry of the district.

The artwork depicts the process of production of cotton knitwear garments and export of the garments. “We tried to depict how the garments made here end up at a fashion show near Eiffel Tower in Paris, France,” said G. Boopathi Vijay, lecturer from the Department of Apparel Fashion Design who oversaw the project.

Spanning around 400 sq.ft. on a wall near the college’s entrance, the artwork was completed on October 16 after a month. Two students painted the artwork using acrylic paints and four students assisted them, he said. With Warli art popularly known for depicting a spiral chain of humans, this style was chosen to illustrate the involvement of several people in the manufacturing of garments in Tiruppur district from the production stage till it reached customers across the world, according to Mr. Vijay.

As the college continues to remain closed, a team of students had been involved in creating unique artworks on its premises. The team was preparing for an artwork to honour artist Pablo Picasso for his birth anniversary, he said.