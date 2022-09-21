DMK leader A. Raja’s ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks: Shops and businesses down shutters across the Nilgiris

Most of the shops in Coonoor were closed due to the bandh call by Hindu Munnani. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

More than half the number of shops and businesses in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency were closed on Tuesday, after the Hindu Munnani called a bandh to protest against the “anti-Hindu” remarks made by MP A. Raja.

The response to the bandh call was partial in Udhagamandalam. Police sources said more than 50% of the shops on Commercial Road, Ettines Road and at the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market were closed. In Coonoor, Kotagiri and Gudalur, more than 80% of the shops remained shut.

Many private buses did not operate. Most of the tourists found it difficult to go to different locations and have lunch with the closure of eateries.

R. Sumanth of Erode, a tourist visiting Sims Park at Coonoor, said he did not know of the bandh call. “Most of the eateries at Coonoor are closed, except for a few government-run tea shops where we found some food to eat,” he said.

Police presence was stepped up across the district. Shops at Annur and Mettupalayam were also closed.