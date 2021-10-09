99 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

09 October 2021 23:55 IST

Erode district reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 1,02,666. While 102 persons were discharged, 999 persons are under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 676.

In Salem, 54 fresh cases were reported, of which 50 cases were indigenous and 12 were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 74 indigenous cases were reported.

