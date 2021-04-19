₹9 lakh collected as fine for not wearing masks

Erode

19 April 2021 22:37 IST

The Salem City Corporation had so far collected ₹ 9 lakh as from persons who ventured out without wearing masks, . said Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan here on Monday.

He said that persons tested positive for COVID-19 were taken to the screening centre at the Corporation Marriage Hall and based on the report they were sent to the government hospital or asked to be in home isolation. Also, if they cannot be in home isolation, they are sent to the COVID-19 care centre established at a private arts and science college, he added. “Only Sekkilar Street is earmarked as a containment zone in the city,” he added.

