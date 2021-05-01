775 police personnel to be deployed in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 May 2021 00:16 IST

A total of 775 police personnel will be deployed across the Nilgiris district on May 2 to maintain law and order. Police officials said district police personnel, armed reserve police, Tamil Nadu Special Police and home guards would be deployed at the counting centre as well as in various key locations across the district.

Violation

The police personnel would also ensure that people did not violate lockdown measures that would be in place on Sunday.

No victory procession

Political parties would also be prevented from gathering and participating in victory procession on the roads on May 2 and after declaration of results.

Advertising

Advertising