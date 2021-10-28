77 new cases reported in Erode district

Erode

28 October 2021 23:16 IST

Erode district reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,04,094. While 83 persons were discharged, 859 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 62 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 99,709. While 61 persons were discharged, 604 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 47 cases, taking the tally to 52,112. While 52 persons were discharged, 515 continue to be under treatment.