7,008 students admitted to Corporation schools

COIMBATORE

21 July 2021 00:01 IST

A total of 7,008 students have got admission to schools run by the Coimbatore Corporation in the 2021-22 academic year.

A release from the civic body said it had admitted 3,207 students to higher secondary schools, 570 to high schools, 1,011 students to higher elementary and middle schools and 2,220 students to elementary schools.

The schools had Tamil and English as medium of instruction and were equipped with smart boards, safe drinking water system, laboratories, computer labs and several such facilities, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising