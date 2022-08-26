69 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

As many as 69 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department said that 88 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 523 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.3 % on Thursday when 1,083 swab samples were subjected to tests and 68 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 16 new COVID-19 cases.

As many as 24 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 118 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 5.2 % on Thursday when 20 new cases were reported.