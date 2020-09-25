661 test positive in Coimbatore district

25 September 2020 22:06 IST

As many as 661 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday, taking the tally so far to 29,057. While 4,801 persons from the district were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on Friday, 517 persons recovered from the disease and returned home.

The Health Department said that six more persons from the district died of the disease, taking the death toll to 408.

Tiruppur district on Friday reported 158 new cases. The district had 1,693 active cases of the disease on Friday while 158 persons recovered and returned home.

The department said that four more patients from the district succumbed to COVID-19. The district’s death toll increased to 114.

As many as 297 cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 289 cases were indigenous, including 146 in Salem Corporation limits. Eight patients have returned from other districts like Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Erode and Dharmapuri.

Four patients affected with COVID-19 disease died at government and private hospitals.

A 58-year-old man died at a private hospital on Thursday. A 63-year-old mn from Erode who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital died on Friday.

A 65-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man from Rasipuram died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem during late hours of Thursday.

In Namakkal, 115 cases were reported. Of these, 15 patients have returned from other districts like Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Karur and one patient has returned from Karnataka.

Erode district reported 151 new cases taking the tally to 6,140.

While 123 persons were discharged on Friday, 1,116 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 79.

Dharmapuri recorded 148 cases while Krishnagiri recorded 104 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 137 people tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,501. The death toll in the district stands at 23 with 802 people undergoing treatment.