Salem

24 October 2021 23:43 IST

Salem district on Sunday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. Namakkal district reported 50 indigenous cases.

Erode reported 70 fresh cases and one death. The district has 881 active cases.

While 16 indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri, there were 19 fresh cases in Krishnagiri.

