53 accused in robbery cases arrested

04 September 2021 23:26 IST

Tiruppur City Police have arrested 53 accused in connection with robbery cases, including stealing of cash, jewellery, vehicles and mobile phones between June and August, Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha said on Saturday.

In a press release, she said the accused were involved in 38 robbery cases and 73 mobile phone theft cases in the past three months. A total of 19 two-wheelers, one four-wheeler, cash totalling ₹7.38 lakh, gold jewellery weighing 3.25 sovereign, 86 mobile phones and one television home theatre set were recovered from the accused.

Ms. Vanitha handed over the stolen items to its owners at her office in Sirupooluvapatti on Saturday in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police S. Aravind (Law and Order) and P. Ravi (Crime and Traffic). Patrolling and CCTV surveillance network has been strengthened in Tiruppur to prevent these crimes, she said in the release.