31 Russell’s viper released into forest

A Russell’s viper with its snakelets in Anthiyur on Tuesday.

ERODE

27 July 2021 23:04 IST

Forest Department personnel rescued a Russell’s viper from a farm land in Anthiyur that later gave birth to 30 snakelets here on Monday.

Anthiyur Forest Range Office in Erode Forest Division received a call from V. Chandramohan, a farmer, on the Appakudal – Kuthampoondi road in Athani East Beat that a snake was found in his land.

A team led by K. Uthirasamy, Forest Range Officer, visited the spot and forest watcher S. Dharmalingam rescued the snake. Later, the snake was transported to the range office where it gave birth to 30 snakelets. All the snakes were released near Varattupallam in the South Bargur Kappukadu.

Likewise, fire and rescue service personnel rescued a four-feet-long cobra from the land of P. Rangasamy of Michaelpalayam. The snake was handed over to the Forest Department which was released into the forest area.