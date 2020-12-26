25 U.K. returnees test negative in Salem

Salem

26 December 2020 23:53 IST

Twenty-five persons who returned to the district from the United Kingdom tested negative for COVID-19.

After the emergence of a mutated variant of COVID-19 in the U.K., the Health Department identified 26 persons, who had returned from the country. Swab samples lifted from them were tested at the laboratory at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. While 25 persons tested negative, the result of a child, whose parents tested negative, is expected by Sunday.

Deputy Director of Health Services R. Selvakumar said that all the returnees were asked to remain under home isolation for 14 days, after which they will be tested again. A total of 1,455 persons returned to the district from various countries and States in the last one month and swab samples were lifted from them. Of the total 615 persons tested, three tested positive.

Two were admitted to the Salem GH, and one was admitted to a private hospital, he said.