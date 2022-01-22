22,409 vaccines administered in Coimbatore city

COIMBATORE

22 January 2022 22:06 IST

: Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday administered 22,409 vaccines at the special mega vaccination camp held across the city.

The data from the civic showed that it had administered 16,834 doses of Covishield, including 1,441 booster doses, 5,098 doses of Covaxin, including 158 booster doses, and also vaccinated 477 persons in the 15-18 years of age category in the 212 special camp it had organised in the 19th mega vaccination camp.

Prior to the start of the camp, the Corporation had vaccinated 94% of the city’s population with the first dose leaving only 1.08 lakh persons without even the first dose vaccine. It had urged managers of cinemas, malls and places where public gathered in large numbers to ensure that they let in only people who were vaccinated.

It further said that data had shown that persons who had succumbed to the Omicron virus variant were those who had not had even their first dose, the Corporation said in a release and urged people to take the issue seriously as the COVID-19 infection spread was fast.