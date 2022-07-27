22,000 kgs of PDS rice seized in Krishnagiri

July 27, 2022 19:29 IST

The Civil Supplies CID seized over 22,000 kg of rice meant for public distribution system here on Salem road on Chennai to Bengaluru bypass on Wednesday. The rice was seized from a Karnataka registered lorry. According to the Civil Supplies CID sources, the interception was based on a tip off received by Superintendent of Police, Civil Supplies CID P.Balaji. Based on the tip-off, a lorry was intercepted and found stacked with 440 gunny bags of 50 kg each. The driver of the truck was one Rafeeq of Anekal in Karnataka. Upon interrogation, the vehicle and the smuggled rice was being diverted on behalf of one Siva and Vasanth of Thirupathur district. Rafeeq was produced before the Judicial magistrate here and remanded.