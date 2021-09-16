206 new cases in Coimbatore

16 September 2021 23:33 IST

Coimbatore district reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, registering a decline from Wednesday’s 224 cases.

The district had 2,226 active cases of the disease on Thursday and 206 persons recovered.

Coimbatore district’s Test Positivity Rate stood at 1.9 % on Wednesday when 11,555 swab samples were collected for tests and 224 persons were found positive.

Tiruppur district saw a slight increase in its daily caseload as 110 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, which was higher than that of Wednesday (88 cases).

The overall case tally went up to 91,744 cases. The reporting of one new death took the overall toll to 944. Tiruppur district had 942 active cases and 109 patients recovered on Thursday. The district’s positivity rate as per Wednesday’s cases was 1.8%.

In the Nilgiris, 32 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,252. The number of deaths stood at 196 in the Nilgiris on Thursday while 355 persons are undergoing treatment.