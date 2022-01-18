2,042 COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

18 January 2022 00:02 IST

A total of 2,042 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 657 persons recovered from the disease on Monday and the district had 10,147 active cases.

A 57-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on January 15, taking the toll in the district to 2,531.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 19.9 % on Sunday.

The daily caseload in Tiruppur district continued to decrease for the third consecutive day as 605 new cases were reported on Monday, which was marginally lower than Saturday’s 667 cases and Sunday’s 619 cases. No new deaths were reported and the district’s toll remained at 1,031. While 256 patients recovered, 3,237 were active cases. Based on Sunday’s caseload, the total positivity rate was 16.9%.

In the Nilgiris, 235 persons tested positive. The total number of cases recorded in the district stands at 3,262. The number of deaths in the district increased from 220 to 221 on Monday, while 1,468 persons are undergoing treatment.