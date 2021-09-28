Coimbatore

20 kg gutkha seized in Erode

Staff Reporter Erode 28 September 2021 22:19 IST
Updated: 28 September 2021 22:19 IST

Erode district police seized 20 kg gutkha from a house near Sathyamangalam. Based on a tip-off, a team led by Sathyamangalam Police Inspector Nepolean inspected a house at M.G.R Nagar and found 20 kg banned gutkha products. Police seized the goods and registered a case against a man named Deivam.

In Salem, the police seized two kg ganja from the house of Gunasekaran at Thatanchavadi near Karuppur.

Further inquiry is on.

