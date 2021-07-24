175 new cases, three deaths in Coimbatore district

24 July 2021 23:26 IST

A total of 175 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday. The Health Department said that the district had 2,222 active cases of the disease on Saturday and 243 persons recovered.

The district's death toll increased to 2,154 after three more persons died of COVID-19. The district had a test positivity rate of 2% on Friday when 8,714 swab samples were subjected to tests and 177 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 98 new cases, taking the overall tally to 87,210 cases.

No new deaths were reported by the Health Department for the fourth consecutive day as the district’s toll remained at 815. A total of 1,447 patients were active cases and 143 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 61 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 30,192. The number of deaths increased from 174 to 177 on Saturday while 745 persons are undergoing treatment.