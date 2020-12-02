17 direct paddy procurement centres to be opened in Erode
The district administration has planned to open 17 direct procurement centres in the district through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation from December 4.
A press release from District Collector C. Kathiravan said that paddy was ready for harvesting in areas irrigated by Kalingarayan Canal and Thadapalli – Arakankottai Canals and the administration would be opening 17 procurement centres. Grade ‘A’ variety paddy would be procured at a minimum support price of ₹ 1,958 a quintal and the common variety at ₹ 1,918 a quintal. The centres will start functioning from December 4 at Puduvalliyampalayam, Elur, Nanjai Puliyampatti, S.P. Agraharam and from December 10 at Karattipalayam, Mevani, Gugalur, Nanjagoundampalayam, Pudukaraipudur, P. Mettupalayam, Savundapur (Athani) Kasipalayam, T.N. Palayam, Kallipatti, Ponnachi Pudur, Polavakalipalayam and Karunkaradu.