17 direct paddy procurement centres to be opened in Erode

Erode

02 December 2020 22:37 IST

The district administration has planned to open 17 direct procurement centres in the district through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation from December 4.

A press release from District Collector C. Kathiravan said that paddy was ready for harvesting in areas irrigated by Kalingarayan Canal and Thadapalli – Arakankottai Canals and the administration would be opening 17 procurement centres. Grade ‘A’ variety paddy would be procured at a minimum support price of ₹ 1,958 a quintal and the common variety at ₹ 1,918 a quintal. The centres will start functioning from December 4 at Puduvalliyampalayam, Elur, Nanjai Puliyampatti, S.P. Agraharam and from December 10 at Karattipalayam, Mevani, Gugalur, Nanjagoundampalayam, Pudukaraipudur, P. Mettupalayam, Savundapur (Athani) Kasipalayam, T.N. Palayam, Kallipatti, Ponnachi Pudur, Polavakalipalayam and Karunkaradu.

