1.60 lakh tonnes of sugarcane to be crushed during current season

NAMAKKAL

13 January 2022 23:41 IST

With increase in area under cultivation of sugarcane, it was planned to crush 1.60 lakh tonnes of sugarcane at the Salem Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited at Mohanur during the current crushing period, said Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan here on Thursday.

The Minister distributed appointment orders on a compassionate basis to 38 heirs whose family members died while on duty at the mill in the last 30 years.

Addressing the gathering, he said that 1.14 lakh tonnes of sugarcane were crushed during the crushing period 2020-21 in the mill. During 2021-22, the area under cultivation that was registered with the mill was increased to 4,075.30 acre and we expect 1.60 lakh tonnes of sugarcane to be crushed.

Two other cooperative societies at Kallakurichi are expected to crush 50,000 tonnes of sugarcane. Hence, a total of 2.10 lakh tonnes are expected to be crushed for the current season which would go up to three lakh tonnes in the next year, he said and added that necessary steps were taken for it.

K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP, K.P.S. Suresh Kumar, president of the mill and other officials were present.