13 held for duping woman to the tune of ₹6.92 lakh

SALEM

26 September 2021 00:11 IST

The Salem City Cyber Crime police arrested 13 persons on Saturday for duping an elderly woman to the tune of ₹6.92 lakh by promising to set up a telecommunication tower and providing monthly rent for the vacant land.

According to the police, Sahayamary (55) received an SMS message from Insite Towers Private Limited during the end of August saying she would be paid ₹3 lakh in advance and a monthly rent of ₹35,000 for setting up mobile phone tower on her vacant land.

Sahyamary contacted the accused in the mobile phone number mentioned in the text message. The accused took ₹6.92 lakh from Sahayamary in instalments under the pretext of various charges to set up the tower on the land. However, the mobile phone numbers were switched off by the accused following receipt of the funds, the police said. Ms. Sahayamary lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on September 11.

Three special teams were formed to investigate the case. Based on a tip-off, the Salem city police nabbed the 13 accused from the Salem New Bus Stand.

According to the police, the gang has sent bulk messages across Tamil Nadu and duped the public of their money by offering to set up mobile phone towers on their lands. Police also seized two laptops, 34 mobile phones, 45 SIM cards, 20 bank accounts, and ₹48,500 cash from the accused. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.